Lego’s latest space set is the International Space Station, complete with tiny space shuttle
Should you want to realise your dreams of becoming an astronaut through the medium of plastic bricks, Lego has been good to you of late – there are loads of superb space-themed sets, such as NASA Apollo Saturn V and NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander. But now you can take another small step for (a plastic) man with Lego Ideas International Space Station (£64.99, available 1 February). The result of a public vote to celebrate ten years of Lego Ideas, the set has 864 pieces, used to fashion a brick-built NASA space station. Mirroring the real thing’s complexity, the final 31cm long model has a posable Canadarm2 and two rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable solar panels. There’s a display stand too, and – perhaps most importantly – a tiny space shuttle to whoosh through the air when no-one’s looking.