Lego’s app-controlled Batmobile could be 2018’s must-have toy

We already know that Lego and Batman go together like macaroni and cheese, but only now are we getting a brickified Batmobile that can be driven using a smartphone. About time we say. The flagship product of Lego’s new Powered Up platform, the 321-piece Batmobile comes with a battery hub and twin motors. Once assembled, Bat-fans young and old will be able to control the vehicle via a customisable iOS or Android app. Shortly after launch, Lego plans to update the app with a new programming interface that teaches kids the basics of coding. The $160 (eek) set is due to launch on August 1.