News
Lego’s app-controlled Batmobile could be 2018’s must-have toy
Na na na na na na na na na na na na…
We are part of The Trust Project What is it?
We already know that Lego and Batman go together like macaroni and cheese, but only now are we getting a brickified Batmobile that can be driven using a smartphone. About time we say. The flagship product of Lego’s new Powered Up platform, the 321-piece Batmobile comes with a battery hub and twin motors. Once assembled, Bat-fans young and old will be able to control the vehicle via a customisable iOS or Android app. Shortly after launch, Lego plans to update the app with a new programming interface that teaches kids the basics of coding. The $160 (eek) set is due to launch on August 1.
Tech toys