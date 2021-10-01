The Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster is now available to buy

When you think of a Lego guitar, you probably have in mind a tiny piece of plastic awkwardly wielded by a minifig. But like Lego Typewriter and Lego Ideas Grand Piano, Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster (£89.99, out now) continues Lego’s fascination with mimicking real-world objects via the medium of plastic bricks. Despite its diminutive form – the guitar is 36cm long – the set is packed with details. The Strat features six strings, posable tuning pegs, a tremolo arm and a flexible strap. Bricks are included to make a black or red guitar body, and the completed model can be plonked in a custom folding display stand. But that’s not all – you also get a tiny stomp box and a detailed amp, whose back and covers can be removed for you to gawp at a brick-built take on tubes and electronics. Alas, you’ll only make some noise with the set if you step on a stray brick; but axe-grinders won’t find a more fitting Lego set for their collections.