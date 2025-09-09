The Kickr Core 2 streamlines Wahoo’s essential indoor cycling trainer

Newbie cyclists don’t need to know their derailleurs from their drop bars to get started with Wahoo’s Kickr Core 2. The updated indoor smart trainer has been overhauled with ease of use in mind – and it’s joined by the Kickr Bike Pro, for athletes wanting to get that on-the-road feel without actually braving the winter weather.

The Core 2 is the first time Wahoo has updated its best-selling Kickr since the original launched seven years ago. It’s an indoor cycling staple, coming bundled with static bikes including the Zwift Ride, but setup could be a little confusing. Wahoo has solved that for the Core 2, swapping the cylindrical legs for flat ones that are colour- and directionally coded. New bolts also make it impossible to install ’em backwards.

Adding Wi-Fi and a sensor bridge have also brought a big connectivity boost. The former makes it easier to connect the Core 2 to more gadgets beyond phones and tablets, while transfer speed is also faster than Bluetooth or ANT+ (which both stick around from the first-gen model).

The sensor bridge lets you send data from heart rate monitors and other tracking tools to whichever training app you’re using – a big boon for anyone that’s tried to use the old Core with an Apple TV, which only supports two Bluetooth connections at a time. It’ll eventually add support for Zwift Click v2 and Zwift Ride controllers in a future over-the-air update.

New multi-colour status LEDs also make it easier to tell when the Core 2 is ready to ride, including one that glows orange for Zwift.

It keeps the virtual shifting and integrated cadence of the original Kickr Core, meaning you still feel every incline when attempting ascents. Power accuracy is again within 2%, and maximum resistance sticks at 1800 watts, or high enough that even some professional cyclists will struggle to max out.

The Kickr Core 2 is on sale right now, from $550/£500/€550 in both 11-speed cassette and Zwift Cog versions. It’ll also be available as a Zwift Ready bundle, including a pair of the recently-refreshed Zwift Click controllers for better on-bike control of your virtual riding.

The Kickr Bike Pro is the firm’s new top tier all-in-one, bringing redesigned shifter controls, improved comfort, and a built-in sensor hub to play nicely with any other fitness tech you might want to strap on.

Most of the touch points have been rethought or redesigned, with a new Aliante R5 saddle from Fi’zi:k, and Solocush bar tape wrapped around the 40cm handlebar – which also has a more flared shape than the first Kickr Bike. The shifters are more ergonomic now, being easier to reach, and the controls at the top of the bar posts have been redesigned to match the Zwift Click standard layout – but can be used by other platforms if you’re subscribed to another training tool. The QR levers and shifter cables have been tidied up, too.

The five-point fit makes it easy to get a comfortable riding position that feels like the real thing, while the motorised flywheel can simulate downhill just as effectively as tortuous climbs. You can customise the virtual gears to replicate your real-world ride, too.

Kickr Bike Pro sales also kick off from today, with prices set at $4000/£3500/€4000.