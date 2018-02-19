Lego and the year’s biggest movie combine for The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set

As we approach the April 27 release date for the certain-to-be-box-office-swallowing Avengers: Infinity War, expect tie-ins. So many tie-ins. Thankfully, this one from Lego isn’t even slightly rubbish. Tony Stark’s excellently named Hulkbuster made its debut in Age of Ultron, and at 9in tall, it’s fair to say the brick version is a worthy replica. Detailed as you’d expect from a Lego product, the 1,363-piece suit features an interchangeable punching jackhammer arm, rotating torso, 12 glow-in-the-dark elements and a light brick in the chest area. You get eight alternative attachments, and the colossal Hulkbuster’s head flips up so you can slot in an exclusive Iron Man Mk 43 minifigure. To summarise: fun. The £119.99 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition (to give it its full name) will be available to buy from Lego stores and online from March 3.