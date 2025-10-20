Oura’s latest feature reveals the ‘hidden toll’ of stress build-up

Smart ring maker Oura has announced a revamped version of its companion app that also introduces some new health tracking metrics for its health and fitness trackers.

Chief among them is a Cumulative Stress reading that’ll let users know “how their bodies accumulate and respond to chronic stress over time” and help them identify trends in their long-term stress patterns to help them recover more effectively.

Oura says there’s a key differential between this measurement and aggregated stress scores, and draws from five key contributors to stress build-up and recovery. Oura says the “hidden toll” of unmanaged stress is indicated by sleep continuity, heart stress-response, sleep micro-motions, temperature regulation and the impact of physical activity.

The feature will be available in a new Stress Management view in the revamped Oura app. That’ll include the standard Daytime Stress, the Resilience feature noting the body’s ability to recover from stress, and the new Cumulative Stress reading.

The app redesign also features improved Cycle Insights women’s health feature, which the company says will help inform “decision making around long-term reproductive health.” There’s now personalised cycle phase and predictions derived from a single night of sleep, and there’s now a 12-month view of period and fertile window protections.

Furthermore, Oura is asking members to contribute to a new blood pressure profile study that can help the company identify early signs of hypertension. The idea seems to be to integrate hypertension as a new health metric once the study is complete.

“Health isn’t limited to what happens in the doctor’s office—it’s built through the choices we make every day,” said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at Oura. “Our latest innovations are designed to help Oura Members stay ahead of potential issues by understanding how subtle shifts in stress, biomarkers, and cardiovascular function can evolve over time. By translating quiet signals into clear, actionable insights, Oursa empowers people to take a proactive, informed approach to their wellbeing.”