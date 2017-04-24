Kitchen Aid’s ‘Iconic’ fridge matches its iconic mixer

Some chefs have a spiritual outlook, attributing almost religious significance to their equipment. They must use a particular oven, or a certain mixer, or the recipe will fail. Some might say that’s ridiculous, and that the superstition is simply science, mixed with experience – knowing the hot spots of your oven, or the speed at which your mixer can stretch gluten molecules. A fridge, however, is a fridge and even the most cosmic crystal-adorned cook would cackle at the use of the word ‘Iconic’ in its title. Available in red, cream and black for £1300, the 21-litre Kitchen Aid ‘Nice’ Fridge launches on 1st May.