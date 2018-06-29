Giiro is a personal posture coach who lets you know when you’re slacking

‘Helpful’ and ‘copycat’ are not two words you’d typically put together. GAZELAB looks to change that. The idea of Giiro ($99) is to monitor- and subsequently mock- your posture at your standing desk throughout the day, thereby helping you to make the necessary adjustments before it’s too late. It does this with the help of Giiro Mat and Giiro Posturebot. The former is to be placed on the floor and for you to stand on; equipped with 600 sensors, each of which is sensitive to 1024 levels of pressure, Giiro Mat measures the distribution of your weight with extreme accuracy. You can access this information from the Giiro App. The Posturebot, meanwhile, is placed on your desk and mimics your movements throughout; anytime your posture slips, its disapproving facial expressions will be on hand to let you know. Best not test it.