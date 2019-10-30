DJI’s Mavic Mini is a teeny foldable drone that you won’t have to register

Good things come in big packages. Anyone who’s received a mountain bike, drum kit or elephant for Christmas will no doubt testify. But the old cliché is true too, and it certainly holds up for DJI’s latest drone. Weighing in at just 249 grams, the Mavic Mini is the lightest and smallest drone DJI has ever made - even diddier than the almighty Spark - a Stuff favourite. That means you won’t even need to register the little devil before taking to the skies. And yet, it’s very much a drone than can hover with the best of them. Despite its palm-sized form, you get 30 minutes of flight time on a charge, a suite of different modes, and the ability to shoot stabilised 2.7K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, plus 12MP stills. It has built-in altitude limits and automatic return if you lose it or it detects its battery is about to go kaput. The only downside, perhaps, is the lack of obstacle detection. So if you’re not much of a pilot, you’re going to be grateful for the 360 degree propeller guard. The DJI Mavic Mini is available to pre-order from today, starting at £369.