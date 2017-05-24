DJI Spark is the tiny drone you control with gestures

We’ve seen tiny drones before, but nothing quite like the new DJI Spark (from £519, out mid-June). This palm-sized (and palm-launchable) folding flyer is nigh-on pocketable and weighs only 300g, but packs a lot of the same tech as its larger DJI stablemates. It’ll capture 12MP stills or 1080p video, zips through the air at speeds of up to 31mph for up to 16 minutes per charge, and there’s basic obstacle avoidance to help prevent costly crashes. And the most exciting part? You don’t even need a controller. While one is available for precise maneouvres, it’s perfectly possible to fly the Spark with hand gestures alone – now how’s that for a bit of gadget magic?