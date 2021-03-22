Blast off with Lego’s 2,354-piece NASA Discovery Space Shuttle set

We have lift off for another Lego set that lets you reimagine space exploration in plastic bricks. This time, it’s the turn of the April 1990 STS-31 mission that saw orbiter Discovery and five crew members deploy the Hubble Space Telescope. At over 55cm long and composed of 2,354 pieces, NASA Discovery Space Shuttle (£169.99, available 1 April) sure looks the part. But, as ever, this is no mere sealed ornament. Inside, the orbiter is packed with authentic details, from five correctly placed crew seats in the cabin to the Ku-band antenna and Remote Manipulator System arm in the payload bay. There’s functional landing gear, and Hubble can be folded to sit inside the payload bay, or displayed separately on its own stand, solar array extended. You half imagine you might be able to use the thing to spot a distant galaxy – or at least any Lego pieces lurking menacingly in the carpet!