Bero glows with a knock on the nose

It’s a well-known fact that bears are the cosiest of creatures - just look at Pooh and Paddington. So it is with Bero. Admittedly, this LED-lit creature is more mystical than your average bear, but it’s a fine friend all the same. Knock Bero (from US$59) twice on the nose and it’ll light up in one of 160,000 colours, customisable through the partner app. Like a proper pal, Bero will also wake you gently, lighting gradually until waking time (and vice versa when it’s time to snooze), while colour time cycles can be set to suit your mood all day long. Now, where’s the honey?