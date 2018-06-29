This 2,321-piece Lego Voltron set is the biggest brickified mech ever

It’s been a good year for massive Lego mechs. First came the Hulkbuster, and now - after much lobbying from fans - we’re getting a Voltron set. Inspired by both the original ‘80s cartoon and Netflix’s modern-day Voltron: Legendary Defender, the 15in tall Voltron model (£159.99) consists of 2,321 bricks, and is according to its maker the largest Lego mech ever. To assemble it you have to first build five posable lions, which can either be used individually, or combined to form the big guy. The set also includes a sword and shield that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands. We’re sure the cat’s gonna love that. Get your hands on it from July 23.