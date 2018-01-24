Wacom’s Bamboo Tip is a quality stylus for scribbling on your Android, iPad and iPhone

Mostly, we’re happy prodding mobile devices with our built-in digits. But when you want to do some art or hand-write notes, your finger has all the grace of a sausage. Sadly, so too do most styluses – but not the Bamboo Tip (£49.99). Crafted from high-quality materials, this 16g stylus is all about precision, with its skinny 1.9mm-thin replaceable nib. You get 20 hours from a single charge, and – best of all – there’s no faffing about pairing, and so it’s always ready to use. This means you can rapidly switch your scribbling between an Android tablet, Android smartphone, iPad and iPhone, only pausing to write yourself a quick reminder to cut down on the number of devices you use.