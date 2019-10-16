Sketchboard Pro is an iPad Pro stand for artists that lets you draw in comfort

The iPad Pro can be superb for artists, but the tablet’s weight combined with poor ergonomics over the long term can lead to pain and discomfort. Sketchboard Pro (£40) wants you to expend energy on creativity, not physical stress. It draws inspiration from classic artboards, ‘sinking’ your iPad into its surface. Drawing then becomes more like working with a sheet of paper. Although Sketchboard Pro can be used on your lap, fold-out legs and non-slip rubber create an angled surface for when working at a desk. And when you’re ready to head elsewhere, you can use Sketchboard Pro’s handle to make your workspace portable, your iPad being securely held in place by magnets. At the time of writing, 12.9in iPad Pros were supported (ensure you buy the right Sketchboard Pro for yours). If enough people back the crowdfunder, artists with other iPads may get their chance at comfort too.