Samsung Notebook 9 Pen gets bigger, and a better S Pen

With CES 2019 mere weeks away, a ton of new gadgetry is poised for announcement. Samsung is getting ahead of the competition by releasing some early details of upcoming launches, including a new version of its Notebook 9 Pen convertible laptop (£TBC, available 2019). This updated edition will come in a 15in option as well as the old 13in form factor, while its S Pen stylus gets a speed boost to cut latency times in half, which should improve the feel of jotting notes and scribbling sketches on the screen. Spec-wise, there are new 8th generation Intel processor options, faster Wi-Fi and two speedy Thunderbolt 3 ports – and we expect to hear more about the price, release date and build quality when CES kicks off in January.