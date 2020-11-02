The Raspberry Pi 400 is a hackable desktop computer squeezed into a keyboard

Remember those halcyon days when you’d sit in front of the telly, hammering away on a keyboard that was also a computer? Or are you not an old fart but fancy immediately partaking in some Raspberry Pi goodness? In either case, the Raspberry Pi 400 (£94) is for you. Based on the Raspberry Pi 4, the 400 nets you a 64-bit CPU clocked at 1.8GHz, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi and 4K video playback within its tiny form factor. Around back, there are loads of ports, including a 40-pin GPIO for electronics projects. And because the Pi lets you hot-swap the OS on SD cards, transforming this beauty into a classic piece of hardware requires only a card with Retropie and a reboot. Ideal, then, for kids learning to code, adults wanting a cheap desktop and anyone who’d like to delve into classic computing for a price that makes the decision as easy as Pi(e).