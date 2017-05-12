Penclic’s KB3 puts paid to typing strain

Few things stretch the digits like a long day’s typing - and there’s nothing worse than getting home from the office only to find your fingers are too tired from repeated button-bashing to operate the TV remote. Thankfully, Penclic’s new KB3 keyboard is designed to combat RSI and all its symptoms. Clad in aluminium, its compact layout means you shouldn’t need to stretch to hit the quiet-touch keys, while its Bluetooth 3.0 abilities will banish wires from your desk. Sorry, special productivity zone. At £80 it’s not a throwaway tapper, but who’d put a price on click-clack comfort?