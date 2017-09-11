No prizes for guessing who Xiaomi is targeting with the Mi Notebook Pro

Not content with unveiling a near bezel-less premium smartphone the day before Apple’s iPhone 8 event, Xiaomi has launched a very credible rival to the mighty Macbook Pro. An evolution of last year’s Mi Notebook Air, the Mi Notebook Pro (see where they’re going with this?) boasts a 15.6-inch display, quad-core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics chip. You’re also getting both USB-C and regular USB ports, a full-size HDMI slot, headphone jack, three-in-one card reader and even a fingerprint sensor in the trackpad. With a base model price of 5599 RMB (around £649) it’s considerably cheaper than a you-know-what, but unfortunately no release plans outside of China have been announced at this stage.