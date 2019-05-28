The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop delivers more power than ever before

Dell has completely redesigned its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop ($1000), cramming the convertible machine with a platter of brand new tech including Intel's powerful new 10th generation Ice Lake processors, extra cooling fans, a larger 13.4in touchscreen, and an improved webcam that'll make you look like an A-lister on those long distance Skype calls. The keyboard has also been overhauled using the same maglev key technology featured in the XPS 15 2-in-1, meaning every word you type should feel that little bit more satisfying. Meanwhile, other little touches like a realigned fingerprint sensor and some metallic design flourishes should make the new XPS 13 2-in-1 an upgrade worth shouting about.