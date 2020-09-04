MSI debuts Summit range of business laptops powered by 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

MSI has debuted a new range of business laptops for the discerning remote worker. The Summit Series comprises four devices - the Summit E15, E14, B15, and B15 - all powered by Intel's new 11th Gen 'Tiger Lake' i7 processors, which promise to optimise power efficiency to deliver more performance and productivity. Each model features PCle Gen 4 SSDs, Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4.0 connections, TPM 2.0 hardware security, and built-in AI noise cancelation that filters out background chatter during video calls (useful if you're working from a noisy flat share). Both the E and B series include 14in and 15in models - although only the former offers 4K UHD display options - and can be kitted out with up to 64GB of DDR-3200 RAM. The Summit B line offers support for Intel Iris Xe Graphics, while the Summit E roster utilises Nvidia GeForce GTX1650Ti GPUs. All of those fancy gubbins are housed in a slick aluminium chassis that's just 16.9mm thick, and while there's no word on pricing just yet, we reckon they'll cost a pretty penny.