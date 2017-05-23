Microsoft’s Surface Pro is reborn in super-light form

Meet the new Surface Pro, same as the last one. Well… on face value at least. Unveiled today in Shanghai, China, Microsoft’s game-changing hybrid has undergone some under-the-hood tinkering to deliver a superior 13.5 hours of battery life, 4G wireless capabilities and a natty new 165° hinge. Put it side by side with a Surface Pro 4 and you’ll struggle to spot the difference, which is probably why this one’s just called the Surface Pro. Weighing in at 0.77kg, Microsoft claims this Windows 10 machine is the lightest such hybrid it’s ever created. And it comes with a faster more accurate Surface Pen to boot. Otherwise, it’s very much the same machine as before with refreshed processor gubbins and a lovely big 12.3in PixelSense display. Fancy getting your hands on the thing? It’s out pretty much everywhere on June 15, although pricing is yet to be confirmed.