Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is a compact 2-in-1 looking to make a dent in the affordable laptop market

Seemingly adamant that there must be a Surface to suit every lap, Microsoft has today introduced a new product to its portable computing range. And the Surface Laptop Go might just be the most portable of them all. The £550 laptop’s 12.4in touchscreen marks it is an obvious rival to Apple’s possible upcoming 12in MacBook, as well as various Chromebooks, and its full-size keyboard means you don’t have to compromise on useability. Crafted from lightweight metal, the little lappy comes in three colours: Ice blue, Sandstone and Platinum, and includes both USB-C and USB-A ports. Powering it is a 10th Gen Intel i5 Quad-Core processor, with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and there’s a built-in 720p webcam, plus Dolby Audio speakers. With 13 hours of battery, the smallest Surface laptop clearly has big ambitions. Pre-orders are open now for an October 27 release date.