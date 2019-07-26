MagicDock is a spellbinding docking station designed specifically for iPad Pro

Design isn’t just about how something looks – it’s about how it works. And it’s clear plenty of thought has gone into how MagicDock (from $99) can improve your iPad Pro experience. Your iPad sits on a magnetic microfibre base, ensuring a solid connection with the stand, but no scratches. The weighted stand omits wobble, and has four built-in ports – USB-C; USB-A; 4K HDMI; 3.5mm audio – to keep cables out of the way, and avoid you having to plug anything in beyond the stand’s own USB-C connector. A hinge lets you effortlessly shift the MagicDock from a raised position to a shallower desktop angle. And there’s one final twist – the MagicGear mechanism lets you quickly switch your iPad from landscape to portrait. When it ships in October, this crowdfunder really could be a magic bullet for your iPad Pro stand needs.