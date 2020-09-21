The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 has customisable buttons for controlling apps and video calls

Logitech is looking to schmooze on-the-go creators with its new wireless MX Anywhere 3 (£79.99) mouse. The compact clicker can track on almost any surface, including glass, and incorporates a next-generation MagSpeed wheel that's capable of scrolling up to 1,000 lines per second and can switch between ratchet and hyperfast mode at the tap of a button. It also features two side buttons that can be used to control camera and microphone settings during video meetings - which, we're sorry to say, are going to be all the rage for some time - or customised with other app-specific functions to speed up your workflow in Office, Final Cut, Photoshop and other popular software. Oh, and if you're concerned about constant recharging, the MX Anywhere 3's battery will last for 70 days on a full charge or 3 hours on a 1 minute charge. Not bad, huh?