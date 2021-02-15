LG’s ultra-portable Gram laptops land (very softly) in the UK

When the longest journey your laptop makes is from the kitchen table to the sofa it doesn’t really make much difference how portable it is, but there will come a time when you have to lug it on planes, trains and automobiles again – and when that happens future you will be thankful you decided to opt for an LG Gram (from £1149). Announced at CES but now available to buy in the UK, you can choose between 14in, 16in or 17in models, with a 90% screen-to-body ratio meaning there’s more display to look at and less bezel. As the name suggests they’re lightweight too, with the 14-incher weighing in at under 1kg, while the biggest one still only tips the scales at 1.35kg. There’s also a 2-in-1 option, which adds a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen, and a Wacom stylus. Of course, being easy to lug around isn’t much good if what’s inside doesn’t stack up, but under the hood of each one you’ll find 11th-gen Intel Core processors, Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB of speedy LPDDR4x RAM, and battery life of up to 25.5 hours. That should be plenty to get you from the kitchen table to the sofa and back again.