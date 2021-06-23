Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme is geared up for anything

Looking for a laptop that can really do it all? Lenovo would like you to meet its fourth-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme (available from August, from €2,099). It may look rather unassuming, but this business-like beast comes loaded for work, play and anything in between. Those with the necessary readies to burn can kit it out with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 vPro processors, GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics, 4TB of PCIe SSD storage and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. A 90Wh battery provides up to 10 hours of on-the-go use, a Full HD webcam should make you the envy of others in Zoom meetings and the 16in 16:10 display can be specified up to a 3840 x 2400 touchscreen with Dolby Vision. Oh, and there’s WiFi 6 and 5G on board too, in case you really need to download Doom Eternal on the train.