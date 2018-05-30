Kobo’s Clara HD is an e-reader with a pin-sharp display that changes tone as you need it to

Yes, e-readers are still a thing, which might seem strange in a world of iPads and dirt-cheap Android tablets. But voracious readers wouldn’t have it any other way – and the new Kobo Clara HD (£110) shows why. For minimal outlay, you get a lightweight 166g device with a print-quality 6-inch E-Ink display. Its tone is adjustable for those who prefer a warmer or cooler screen, and ComfortLight Pro technology reduces blue light exposure at night. Most importantly, it won’t conk out when you get to the good bit of a book, since a single charge should last for weeks. The Clara HD also jabs the Kindle Paperwhite’s nose with twice as much storage – 8GB. That’s enough for 6000 ebooks, or a massive pile of digital comics when you fancy utilising the Clara HD’s no-nonsense drag-and-drop import and CBR support, to feast your eyes on some Walking Dead or Usagi Yojimbo.