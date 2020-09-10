Huawei’s slim MateBook X gets a perk-packed 2020 update

While Huawei’s smartphones might’ve been hobbled by losing Google access thanks to the Trump tiff, its laptops are still a fine way to get Apple-like premium design on a Windows device. And now the company has launched a refreshed edition of its MateBook X, which brings a variety of tweaks and upgrades. It has an improved 3K Infinite FullView Display along with a 26% larger trackpad with haptic feedback, 10th-gen Intel Core chips, an upgraded keyboard, and Wi-Fi 6 support… and this slick green option too (like this year's MateBook X Pro upgrade), along with the standard silver. It’s slated to release next month in Europe starting at €1599, although UK pricing and timing has yet to be finalised. There are also new MateBook 14 models rolling out with AMD Ryzen chips and 2K-resolution displays - those hit the UK on 5 October starting at £750.