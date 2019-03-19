HP’s old Envy 17 will be super jealous of its 2019 replacement

HP has just unwrapped its 2019 range of Envy laptops and, while none of them exactly break the mould, there’s plenty on board to get excited about. The 17in model (from US$899, available April), for instance, totes the GeForce MX250 from Nvidia, a reasonably nifty GPU that’ll outperform most laptops when it comes to running games, plus an optical drive – something that has about as rare as rocking horse doo-doo on today’s notebooks. There’s also at least 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 1080p display and 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs on board, making the Envy 17 an appealing prospect for all seekers of affordable large lappies.