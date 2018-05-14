HP’s all-in-one brings Alexa to the party

Your desktop computer might have a face-melting graphics card and more RAM than is strictly necessary, but can it offer that most elusive of qualities: true character? HP’s new Envy all-in-one possesses it in spades, and not just because of its B&O-meets-2001 design, which perches a sweeping 34in 2K curved monitor atop a sleek black box of innards (that includes a built-in wireless charging pad for your phone, no less). The most notable draw here is Alexa, making her all-in-one PC debut and giving users the same alluring speak-to-command powers they’d find on an Amazon Echo. Sprinkle in Bang & Olufsen speakers, 8th generation Intel CPUs and a GeForce GTX 1050 and you’ve got a PC package that oozes so much class and sophistication it's positively indecent. There’s no UK price or release date as yet, but don’t expect this many premium touches to come on the cheap.