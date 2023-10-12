Here’s why HP’s Envy Move all-in-one PC lives up to its name

What do trousers, kangaroos and this HP Envy Move all-in-one PC all have in common? If you said they all have pockets, give yourself a pat on the back.

The 23.8in Envy Move has a built-in handle for carting it around, so HP has stuck a pouch on the back to put its matching wireless keyboard in, with a kickstand that self-deploys when you plonk it down. The QWERTY also has an integrated touchpad, so you don’t need to worry about finding somewhere to put a mouse. The whole thing does weigh 4.1kg, though, so you probably won’t want to transport it too far.

HP has described it as the “world’s only moveable all-in-one PC”, which can only be true if somebody from the marketing team has gone around nailing down all the others on the planet. What is true, though, is that the Envy Move has a built-in battery that’ll keep it going for up to four hours away from the mains – handy if you fancy taking your morning Zoom catch-up into the garden. Just don’t forget to put some trousers on first.

You can use the built-in 5MP webcam for that, which has an AI-based image signal processor to automatically turn the screen off when you go for your lunch, and quickly wake it back up again when it’s time to get back to work. The dual five-watt speakers are provided by B&O and they’ll adapt the sound to where you are in the room and how many people you’re with.

Specs-wise you’re looking at a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. There’s just a single USB-C and one USB-A port on the side, plus an HDMI in, and the touchscreen is a 2560×1440 job.

It only comes in one colour, this shell white, and you can buy one from HP now for £1300.

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.