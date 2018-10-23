The HP Spectre x360 15 is a convertible laptop with serious brute strength

The new HP Spectre x360 15 might not last quite as long as the refreshed Spectre x360 13 model, but the larger version packs much more of a punch with top-end tech. It houses the newest six-core Intel Core i8 processors, can accommodate a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU, and even boasts a 4K touch panel if you please. Granted, all of those premium perks are sure to cost extra, but the HP Spectre x360 15 is built to be as much of a beast as you want while still keeping a slim, convertible demeanor. Besides, its battery life is hardly shabby at an estimated 17.5 hours. It comes with the same kind of smart hardware tweaks as the x360 13, and HP plans to roll it out in late November at a starting price of £1,499.