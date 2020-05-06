HP reckons its new 14in business Chromebook is the thinnest in the world

HP has designed a new Chromebook for those folks after an ultra-portable workhorse. The HP Pro C640 Chromebook Enterprise is pitched by the company as the "world's thinnest 14in business Chromebook," which is a pretty impressive claim to fame (although we haven't actually measured them all). The slimline device supports the latest Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, so it should be able to handle whatever tasks you throw at it. That sleek aluminium exterior also houses a water-resistant backlit keyboard and battery that's capable of lasting a mammoth 12 hours. Pricing details are still being kept under wraps, but here's hoping that RRP is the final killer feature.