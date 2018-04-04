Dell’s new XPS 15 laptop has the power to entice gamers
On the surface, it’s near impossible to tell the 2018 refresh of Dell’s XPS 15 from its 2017 predecessor. It’s still a sleek machine with just-about-there bezels surrounding the 15.6in InfinityEdge touch display. Look under the hood, though, and you’ll find a beast of Incredible Hulk-like proportions, both in the graphics and CPU departments. Opt for the $999 entry-level model and you’ll be getting a Core i5-8300H processor and integrated graphics, but these can be upgraded all the way up to an H-series Core i9 and GTX 1050 Ti graphics. With an optional 4K screen and promised 21 hours of battery life, it could be a formidable on-the-go gaming machine, and it goes without saying that it’ll eat your day-to-day computing tasks for breakfast. The new XPS 15 will be available from May.