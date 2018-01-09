Dell's embiggened XPS 15 2-in-1 is a hybrid heavyweight

Foldy, flippy laptops that double as tablets are typically svelte slices of metal and megabytes, but not so for Dell's XPS 15 2-in-1. It's got everything we love about the smaller XPS 13 convertible, only stretched to a much bigger size. That means a 15in Infinity Display, with ultra-skinny screen bezels that help it stay the slimmest 15in 2-in-1 around. Available with Intel's new 8th-gen Core CPUs with AMD dedicated graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCI-e SSD storage, it should handle just about any arty job you can throw at it, and the Active Pen support means you can doodle in tablet or stand mode when you don't need the maglev-assisted keyboard - something you'd expect to find on Japanese bullet trains rather than laptop. It'll arrive somewhere around March and April, but prices are still TBC.