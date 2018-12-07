Cemtrex SmartDesk is a high-end PC disguised as sci-fi furniture

If you’re prone to suffering bouts of desk envy - and let’s be honest, who isn’t? - you might want to look away now. This is the Cemtrex SmartDesk (from US$4499), which makes that £100 Ikea job you currently spend all day sitting at look positively prehistoric. Its trio of 24in touchscreen monitors, built-in keyboard and trackpad, plus Leap Motion-powered gesture controls mean you’ll feel more like the captain of a galactic probe than someone with a spreadsheet to finish. There’s even an integrated 10W wireless charger, document scanner and pair of wireless earphones too. Oh, and did we mention the whole PC is built in? With Intel Core i7 processors, up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, it’s a pretty powerful one too. Just don’t ask us what happens when you need to upgrade something.