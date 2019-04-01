The C-FORCE CF015C is a super-thin 4K display to use with your PC, iPad, smartphone or Switch

Portable devices are great, but there are times when you just need more screen space. That’s where the C-FORCE CF015C ($199) comes in. The super-thin metal-cased 15.6in 4K display (3840x2160px) has a wide viewing angle, and fully supports 100% of the sRGB colour gamut – which should warm any designer’s happy place. The USB-C connection makes it a plug-and-play treat for notebooks, compatible phones, iPads, and Nintendo Switch. At just 6mm thick and 700g, it’s easily luggable, too, and the magnetic stand cover protects the C-FORCE in your bag, along with making it easy for you and others to peer at while in use. If you like the idea, but don’t need 4K, the cheaper HD E-spec is on the same Kickstarter for just $99.