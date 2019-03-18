Apple’s new 10.5in iPad Air has plenty of power under the hood

Surprise! Ahead of its big and increasingly mysterious event on March 25, Apple has sneakily announced a brand new iPad Air. It’s rocking the same 10.5in screen size the recent iPad Pro, and with the A12 Bionic chip you can expect a 70% performance boost and double the graphics capability. Artists will be able to doodle all over the larger display with the first-gen Apple Pencil, while there’s an 8MP rear camera for all the tablet photographers out there. We’ll never understand you, but we respect your individuality. A 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air will cost you £479, or £599 if want cellular. There’s also a 256GB version, which tops out at £749. You can pre-order now.