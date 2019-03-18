News
Apple’s new 10.5in iPad Air has plenty of power under the hood
And it works with the pencil
Surprise! Ahead of its big and increasingly mysterious event on March 25, Apple has sneakily announced a brand new iPad Air. It’s rocking the same 10.5in screen size the recent iPad Pro, and with the A12 Bionic chip you can expect a 70% performance boost and double the graphics capability. Artists will be able to doodle all over the larger display with the first-gen Apple Pencil, while there’s an 8MP rear camera for all the tablet photographers out there. We’ll never understand you, but we respect your individuality. A 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air will cost you £479, or £599 if want cellular. There’s also a 256GB version, which tops out at £749. You can pre-order now.
