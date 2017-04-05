Apple remembers the Mac Pro, promises a new one

When the Mac Pro launched, fans of powerful computers and stylish waste paper bins alike rejoiced. Alas, it turned out that Apple’s punt on a cylindrical shape didn’t fit with the way graphics parts developed, which made the 2013 Pro something of a lame duck. Four years on, the Cupertino computer creator has finally boosted the specs, giving the £2999 model a six-core processor, the £3899 version eight cores, and bumping the graphics on both. But, maybe hold on to your money: Apple has also promised a new, revamped Pro in 2018.