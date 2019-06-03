Apple Mac Pro (2019) is an absolute powerhouse

Don’t let its cheese grater embodiment distract you from what’s inside. That would be the new Intel Xeon processor with up to 28 cores, with a computer that supports a ridonkulous 1.5 terabytes of RAM. It also provides 300W of power with thermal architecture and three fans and blower to stop your workflow turning to fondue. And with eight PCI Express expansion slots, pros can customise and expand their system ‘till the cows come home. Mac Pro also introduces Radeon Pro Vega II Duo, which features two Vega II GPUs for 28 teraflops of graphics performance and 64GB of memory, making it the world's most powerful graphics card (according to Apple). If you simply need a machine that will process 6 billion pixels per second, simply send Apple $5,999 and wait ‘til the leaves turn in September.