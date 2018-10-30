Apple Mac mini 2018: (Space) Grey matter

The Mac mini has long been the cheapest way to get an Apple computer, and with the 2018 model, Apple's shoving more impressive tech specs into that same £799 starting price. The headline change is physical, though — a new Space Grey finish, darker than the last-gen's silver, which is made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium. Inside, the default Mac mini comes with a new quad core Intel i3 3.6GHz processor, with 8GB of RAM and a 128 GB SSD hard drive. But the Mac mini can be configured into a beast of a computer, going up to 10Gb ethernet, 64GB of RAM, 2TB storage and a six core CPU option, if you've got the cash. They go up for pre-order today and will be delivered on 7th November.