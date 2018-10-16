Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2018 brings Oasis features to a cheaper model

We loved the Amazon Kindle Oasis 2017 model thanks to its pioneering features such as waterproofing, audiobook support and storage up to 32GB. The catch was that it cost at least £230 to buy Amazon's top-end eReader. Thankfully, a lot of the best features of the Oasis are making their way to the much more popular Kindle Paperwhite, which will be £10 more than the previous Paperwhite at £119. The headline improvements include double the storage space at 8GB, a new flush screen, waterproofing and Audible integration, meaning you can move between the written and audio books if you have Bluetooth headphones or speakers. It goes on pre-order today, with the 8GB model costing £120, the 32GB model £150, and the 32GB model with free cellular coming in at £220. The 8 GB model will then start landing on doormats come 7th November, with the 32 GB model in "coming months" according to a very vague-sounding Amazon. Oh, and it will also come with an updated home screen that allows for more personalisation options, an update that will also be coming to previous-gen Kindle Paperwhites from tomorrow. There will also be three new covers for the Kindle Paperwhite 2018: premium leather is £50, leather is £35 and fabric is £25.