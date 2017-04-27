Acer's Predator Helios 300 is all fired up about gaming on the move

Hitting that sweet spot between price and power can be tricky, but Acer might have nailed it with the Predator Helios 300. It's got the latest Intel Core i7 CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics and custom AeroBlade cooling tech that should keep it all cool while you're busy blasting aliens. Or whatever other kinds of game you fancy throwing at it. There's even enough headroom to overclock and squeeze out even more performance - not bad for something you can pack up and slip in a backpack when you're done. It'll be on sale in Europe from August, with prices starting at €1199 for a 15.6in, Full HD model.