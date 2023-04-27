Steambox heats your lunch up in 15 minutes

Valve’s Steam Deck might let you play The Last of Us on your break at work, but if you’re more concerned with The Lunch of Us you need a Steambox instead.

Stick your scran inside before you leave in the morning and when you start to get peckish, add some water from the container that clips to the underside of the lid, seal it back up, and it’ll reheat your food in around 15 minutes.

Measuring 10.5in long, 6.5in wide, and 3.5in tall it’s a fair bit chunkier than the Tupperware you took your sarnies to school in, and at nearly 2kg it’s a lot heavier, too, unless you had edible rocks for lunch every day. But your old analogue lunchbox didn’t include a heating element or built-in rechargeable battery, which should be able to warm up three meals before it needs recharging.

There are buttons on the front to adjust the steaming time, which means you can even heat stuff from frozen if you leave them inside for long enough, or it has Bluetooth so you can use the Steambox app instead.

At £225 it’s pretty pricey, but until somebody invents a portable microwave it’s a nifty way of dodging yet another boring Tesco meal deal.