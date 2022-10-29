Square is hip for Fuji’s latest Instax printer

Fuji’s range of “instant photos without the instant camera” micro printers has a new, square-shaped entry. The Instax Square Link sits in the middle ground between the Instax Mini Link 2 and Instax Link WIDE, spitting out shots that are 1.5x larger than the credit card-sized Instax Mini prints.

The phone-friendly printer is as easy to use as ever, with Fuji’s companion app turning an onscreen snap into a physical photo in about twelve seconds. It’ll let you get creative with templates, stickers and digital effects before you hit the print button, and there’s a choice of Instax Rich and Instax Natural colour modes, depending if you want the punchiest colours or a more retro-tastic snap.

The collage mode that debuted with the Instax Mini Link 2 earlier this year also makes a return, letting you blow up a single shot across as many as nine pictures. Other app-based upgrades include an augmented reality mode, which embeds a QR code on each print. Scanning it with a smartphone can reveal text effects, doodles, animations and other extras.

A new Instax Connect mode lets you share digital versions of Instax prints through the app to any connected device, with other Square Link users able to print it themselves later.

The built-in battery should be good for about 100 prints before needing to recharge – at which point you’ll probably also need to reach for your credit card, given packs of 10 photos cost about £12 each.

The Instax Square Link is set to go on sale for £130, directly from Fujifilm or from all the usual etailers and retailers. Instant photo fans will be able to pick one up from the 16th of November, in either Ash White or Midnight Green.