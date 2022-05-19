Specialized and Fjällräven’s new bikepacking collection is a perfect blend of form and function

Earlier this year, US-based bike maker Specialized and Sweden’s outdoor gear fanatic Fjällräven teamed up to introduce The Great Nearby — a collaborative collection of performance-driven cycling gear that’s positively dripping with style. And now the second drop of cycling goodies has officially landed.

Featuring everything from off-road bike bags to stylish high-performance clothing designed for a comfortable ride, there’s all manner of accessories to slather both yourself and your bike in. One of these is a seatbag harness — a handy flexible holder for transporting your bikepacking gear like a tent or drybag, with quick-release camlock buckles for swift loading and unloading.

There’s also a snack pack for easy access to food or drink on the go, along with a handlebar bag, frame bag, and toptube bag for good measure. And if you‘re after something a little more spacious, the 20-litre cool cave pannier offers a generous amount of space for extra gear, picnic food, or anything else you care to chuck in.

Among the collection of new apparel you’ll find the rider’s wind jacket, which is made from wind-resistant HC Lite fabric, complete with multiple pockets and articulated sleeves, along with a specific on-bike tailored fit for a more comfortable ride.

Anorak fans can also snap up the thermo anorak which features synthetic insulation for retaining heat in damp conditions, while a flannel shirt with soft-stretch fabric, reflective details, and a reinforced collar and sleeves, makes for a smart on-road alternative to a regular shirt.

Feel free to view the entire collection at Fjällräven now.