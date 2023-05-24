Sony’s latest soundbar packs 3.1 channel surround sound

While Sony‘s top-of-the-line soundbars no doubt sound impressive, they’re not always suitable on a budget. Keen to get surround sound with some of the latest features for less? The brand’s latest soundbar offering ticks this box. Dubbed the HT-S2000, the soundbar is a 3.1 channel offering packing surround sound and support for the latest audio standards.

Unlike some more premium soundbar options, the HT-S2000 only offers 3.1 channels. This means that audio plays through three main speakers, and one low-end bass speaker. On this soundbar, the centre speaker delivers clear dialogue, while a built-in dual subwoofer focuses on deep and punchy bass.

But it’s not just hardware at play. Sony includes a newly developed up mixer that scales stereo content up to surround sound audio, just like picture upscaling works on a TV. Analysing audio in real time, the feature then separates different parts of the audio to then wrap them around you in the soundscape.

And you’ll experience true surround sound, thanks to support for the latest audio standards. Sony’s HT-S2000 supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for more immersive content. Controlling and setting up the soundbar is easier than ever thanks to Sony’s companion app for your mobile device. And if you fancy something with a bit more welly to it, you can purchase an optional wireless bass speaker to really hit the low-end.

Coming in at the lower end of Sony’s soundbar range, you can pick up the HT-S2000 for under £500. It’ll set you back $499/£449/€499 when it ships in June. It’s still not the cheapest offering out there, compared to budget options. But it’s a big step-down from the flagship bars, such as the XR-55A80L, while still offering quality audio.