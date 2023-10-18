Smeg’s breakfast set gets an emerald green splash of colour for toaster and kettle
It joins the bean to cup coffee machine and fridge in Smeg's line-up.
There are plenty of kitchen gadgets to pick from, but what about appliances that match your style? Smeg is known for its fun and colourful appliances, which can fit right in to your kitchen. And the brand’s line-up is getting even bigger thanks to a new splash of paint. Dr Seuss was right, you can have green eggs and ham; the breakfast set is going emerald green with the brand’s latest release.
Smeg’s toaster and kettle in the breakfast set are now available in emerald green. Unlike the brand’s usual glossy design, the new releases feature a matte finish instead. It provides extra elegance and character to the appliances, for an extra stylish bit of kit you can put in your kitchen. The new colour sits alongside matte black, white, and champagne options for the appliances.
Both appliances are styled in Smeg’s signature ’50s retro design, with rounded lines, chrome detailing, and stainless steel accents. The kettle has an impressive 1.7L capacity (seven mugs worth of water), a soft-opening lid, swivel base, automatic switch off, and removable filter. And the toaster is a two-slicer with extra-wide slots for even the most artisanal of breads. You can pick from six browning levels, three pre-set options, and touch-release crumb tray.
Fancy giving your kitchen a splash of colour and style? Both Smeg’s toaster and kettle in emerald green are currently available directly from the brand. Both items in the set will retail for £189.95.