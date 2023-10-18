Smeg’s breakfast set gets an emerald green splash of colour for toaster and kettle

There are plenty of kitchen gadgets to pick from, but what about appliances that match your style? Smeg is known for its fun and colourful appliances, which can fit right in to your kitchen. And the brand’s line-up is getting even bigger thanks to a new splash of paint. Dr Seuss was right, you can have green eggs and ham; the breakfast set is going emerald green with the brand’s latest release.

Smeg’s toaster and kettle in the breakfast set are now available in emerald green. Unlike the brand’s usual glossy design, the new releases feature a matte finish instead. It provides extra elegance and character to the appliances, for an extra stylish bit of kit you can put in your kitchen. The new colour sits alongside matte black, white, and champagne options for the appliances.

Both appliances are styled in Smeg’s signature ’50s retro design, with rounded lines, chrome detailing, and stainless steel accents. The kettle has an impressive 1.7L capacity (seven mugs worth of water), a soft-opening lid, swivel base, automatic switch off, and removable filter. And the toaster is a two-slicer with extra-wide slots for even the most artisanal of breads. You can pick from six browning levels, three pre-set options, and touch-release crumb tray.

Fancy giving your kitchen a splash of colour and style? Both Smeg’s toaster and kettle in emerald green are currently available directly from the brand. Both items in the set will retail for £189.95.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home