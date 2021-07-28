ZTE updates its under-display selfie camera with the Axon 30

Last year’s ZTE Axon 20 5G was proudly the world’s first phone with an under-display front-facing camera. It’s not surprising, then, that its successor perseveres with the new tech, improving both performance and the selfie snapper’s integration with the display it sits under. That screen is a 6.92in AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Flip the phone around and you’ll find a quad-camera rear setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro lens, as well as a 2MP depth sensor. The Axon 30 is equipped with a Snapdragon 870, up to 12GB of RAM and a 4200mAh battery. It’s a China-only handset at the moment, but ZTE says a global rollout will soon follow.